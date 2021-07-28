Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $$22.50 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

