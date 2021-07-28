Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

