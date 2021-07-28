Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $$18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

