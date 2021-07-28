Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.52

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as low as $12.99. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 94,503 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $421.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 1.5% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 318,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

