Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.19 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Earneo coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $10,427.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Earneo has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00265951 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.55 or 0.00762511 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

