EasyFi (EASY) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00006677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

