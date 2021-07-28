Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $3,820,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

