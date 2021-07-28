Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of Upwork worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $50,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,204,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -341.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

