Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ECHO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $736.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

