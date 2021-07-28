Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of ECHO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $736.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
