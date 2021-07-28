Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0285

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $37,101.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,874,488 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

