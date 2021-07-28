Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $586.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.