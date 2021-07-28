Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECIFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

