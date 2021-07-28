Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

