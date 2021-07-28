Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Capitalization Tops $503,554.26

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $503,554.26 and $45,333.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

