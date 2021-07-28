Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

A number of brokerages have commented on ECM. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

