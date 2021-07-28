Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,684. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.