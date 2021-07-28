Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.08. The company had a trading volume of 58,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

