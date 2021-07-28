Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,652 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Eli Lilly and worth $340,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $245.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

