Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.07

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $28.90. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 766 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ellomay Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

