Elysian Trading Up 60.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $239,763.22 and $119,958.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.
About Elysian
According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “
Elysian Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.
