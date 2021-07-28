Emera Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMA. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.22.

EMA opened at C$58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Emera’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

