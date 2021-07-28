Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.69

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.69 and last traded at C$58.66, with a volume of 93035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.40.

EMA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.02. The stock has a market cap of C$14.89 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

