Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.850-3.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.85-3.95 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.