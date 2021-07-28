Enbridge Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

ENB opened at C$49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.54. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

