Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

EHC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.