Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

