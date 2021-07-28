Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.89

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.89 and last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 289518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

