Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 171,919 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.