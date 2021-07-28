Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.04

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

