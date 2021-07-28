Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.04

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
