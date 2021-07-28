Enertopia (OTC:ENRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Enertopia (OTC:ENRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.16 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) – In An Area Conducive for Lithium Consolidation/ Advancing a Green Technology – Initiating Coverage” and dated July 21, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.