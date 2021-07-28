EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

