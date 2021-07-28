EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $463.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $553.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.23. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $561.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

