EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,431 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

