EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.760-$2.860 EPS.

EPR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

