Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.920-$27.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.62 billion-$6.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.Equinix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Equinix stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $836.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,566. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $796.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

