Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

