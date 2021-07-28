Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEDP. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.98.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.03. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,380,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

