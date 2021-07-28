Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 28th (LPRO, LSXMK, LXU, MARA, MBIO, MDGL, MEIP, MNRL, MRWSY, MSM)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 28th:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

