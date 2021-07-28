Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00013378 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $171.53 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,051.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.37 or 0.05746088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.79 or 0.01270367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00345783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00122702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.00584850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00335196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00260072 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.