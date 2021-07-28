Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter.
Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.76 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.98 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
