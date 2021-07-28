Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 28,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,534. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.