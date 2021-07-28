Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Up 289.4% in July

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 289.4% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ESPGY opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Esprit has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

