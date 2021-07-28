Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Up 289.4% in July

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 289.4% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ESPGY opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Esprit has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Esprit Company Profile
