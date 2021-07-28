Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.81.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 405,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.