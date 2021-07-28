Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.