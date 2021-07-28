Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,061.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $271,217.70 and approximately $14,061.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.51 or 0.05762245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,504,794 coins and its circulating supply is 184,475,381 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

