Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $199.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20. Etsy has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

