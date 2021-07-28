Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €106.50 ($125.29).

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ENX opened at €89.55 ($105.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €89.70. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

