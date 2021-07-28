Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (NASDAQ:EVAX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Evaxion Biotech A/S had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of EVAX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVAX. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

