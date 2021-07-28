Everest Price Hits $0.22 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Everest has a market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $504,928.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.