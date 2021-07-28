Everipedia (IQ) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $116.98 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,817,029 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,043,326 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

